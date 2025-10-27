Homeowners share video after building incredible yard feature to handle rainwater: 'This is fantastic'

A downspout can send hundreds of gallons of water into storm drains during heavy rains and thousands over the course of months. One couple turned that into a chance to support their own ecosystem with the water runoff and build their own food garden instead of letting it go to waste.

In the TikTok video, Mile High DIY (@MileHighDIY) shows how they built the rain-fed "food forest" in their yard using just a few tools and items.

In the video, the couple visits multiple local nurseries before finding a Red Haven peach tree and three types of berry bushes — at a cheaper price due to season-ending discounts.

After removing gravel, a weed-barrier, and irrigation lines, they grade the soil to redirect runoff from their roof. They detach the gutter, mark where the rain naturally falls, and dig a spiral trench around the plants so they all get watered evenly during rainfall. Then, they fill the trench with rocks and gravel to prevent flooding, and finish with mulch to protect the soil.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a rain garden is a shallow, landscaped area that collects and filters runoff from roofs and pavement. It lets rain soak into the ground instead of flowing into storm drains, which helps prevent flooding and pollution.

Native rain gardens specifically play a role in urban ecosystems by allowing water to infiltrate slowly and filter out sediment and nutrients that would otherwise harm nearby waterways.

Carefully selected plants help to stabilize the soil and make the space both more drought- and flood-resistant, and they essentially reduce maintenance needs over time. They also work with "pollinator patches" that attract bees, butterflies, and other pollinators that help local ecosystems and food systems thrive.

The OP's rain garden project represents what many homeowners are rethinking when it comes to what their yards can do.

Instead of wasting time and money on traditional grass upkeep that yields nothing, many are turning their spaces into native gardens that feed both people and pollinators. For example, a homeowner transformed a plain lawn into a small-scale food forest by growing edible plants and native flowers, and another learned how to companion plant to be able to grow an ample amount of food in a small space. Ultimately, growing your own food, even in a small space, can make your home more resilient and self-sufficient.

"This is fantastic!" one user wrote in the comment section of the video.

"Great job!! May they grow well and fruit plenty," another commented supportively.

"Love it, but you don't want to plant trees close to your house, roots do some insane damage and long term can become a huge issue," a third advised.

