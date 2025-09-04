Resident shares eye-opening video of town's innovative solution to flooding problem: 'Absolutely love this'

A TikToker posted an informative video explaining why rain gardens are such a beneficial addition to a suburban layout.

The TikToker Clancy Lester, the self-proclaimed Bee Man (@beesandblossoms.aus), shared the clip showing off some of his local rain gardens and pollinator patches.

He began the video acknowledging that he's "talked a bit of smack about local councils" in the past. However, in this particular post, he took the opportunity to highlight some good they've done in creating green infrastructure.

Lester went on to explain how these rain gardens work. He elaborated, "When we have sudden rain events in our city, which are covered in non-permeable surfaces, these surfaces speed up the flow of water causing flash floods."

The rain gardens are engineered with hydraulic elements, carefully selected plants, and layers of soil that foster absorption and drainage. By absorbing excess rainwater, these gardens help reduce runoff pollution and prevent flash flooding. They mimic natural water cycles, improving local water quality, replenishing groundwater, and nourishing wildlife habitats.

These gardens go hand in hand with the pollinator patches Lester pointed out. These are designated spaces filled with native plants that welcome bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators, which helps local ecosystems thrive.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Humans need pollinators, as about 35% of all food crops rely on these creatures for reproduction, the U.S. Department of Agriculture explained. Without them, biodiversity would suffer, and the global food supply would be in jeopardy. Communities with few to no native plants can't support pollinators, which can lead to ecosystem collapses.

Everyone can help pollinators thrive by installing natural lawns, caring for native plants, or rewilding their yard. These create more pollinator patches, which are beneficial for humans, animals, plants, and the entire Earth.

While it can be frustrating when governing entities fail to prioritize environmental policies and projects, it's important to acknowledge when they do make strides to help the planet.

Lester exemplified this attitude by simultaneously calling out councils for not safeguarding the environment and highlighting the positive decisions they've made.

Other TikTokers were also happy to see the rain gardens and pollinator patches.

One person commented, "Absolutely love this."

And another shared the same sentiment, saying, "Oh I love this."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.