Mila Kunis raises eyebrows after venting frustration about position as head of neighborhood HOA: 'No one ever says thank you'

"All people do is complain."

by Leslie Sattler

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mila Kunis has a new role that won't be winning any awards: president of her neighborhood's homeowners association, reported Realtor.com.

The actress shared the news during an appearance on the Today Show. The clip posted by the Today Show (@todayshow) on Instagram has people talking.

"As head of the homeowners association, I want to thank all other homeowners, members of the homeowners association, and the presidents for all their hard work, because no one ever says thank you," she says in the video. "All people do is complain. All I get is complaints all day long."

It can be funny to imagine a movie star handling neighbor grievances about noise. The conversation around HOAs, however, raises real concerns about how these organizations can block eco-friendly choices.

HOAs have commonly blocked many homeowners from making changes that would benefit both their wallets and the environment. Some associations prohibit replacing grass lawns with native plant gardens. But native plants require less water, support local pollinators, and reduce the need for chemical fertilizers.

Others have strict guidelines that make it difficult or impossible to install solar panels. These rules limit homeowners' ability to cut energy costs and reduce their carbon footprint.


These restrictions can feel frustrating for people who want to make their homes greener. When HOA rules prioritize uniformity over sustainability, it becomes harder for communities to build a cleaner future.

Commenters on the post had plenty to say about HOAs in general.

"HOA's are for the adults that peaked in High School," one person wrote.

Another questioned, "Why do you need an HOA? This is America you shouldn't need rules on how you live at your own house unless you are doing stuff against the law."

A third commenter shared, "I used to live in a townhome… paying $400 HOA fees per month just to get in trouble for putting up a bird feeder in my tree."

