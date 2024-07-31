Online shopper shares disbelief after opening package from fast-fashion brand: 'I'm embarrassed I spent money on this'

"This is why I don't do fast fashion."

In an age of photo editing and targeted Instagram ads, it's all too easy to get lured in by a misleading advertisement. And for TikToker Lizzie Dushaj (@lizziedushaj), an enticing clothing ad led to wasted money and disappointment.

She posted a video reviewing a purchase from the fast fashion clothing brand Edikted.

"I usually am a big hater of fast fashion," she says, but she had been drawn in by a particularly cute outfit.

Unfortunately — and unsurprisingly — the unboxing moment was supremely disappointing.

"When I opened up the package and saw this skirt, I was in disbelief," Lizzie says. "This is why I don't do fast fashion. It's just so cheap. I was in disbelief by the looks of this skirt, like I'm embarrassed I spent money on this."

Trying on the outfit, which was ill-fitting and kept coming unbuttoned, she laments, "The quality is so bad. … It's really unflattering and cheap looking."

Ultimately, Lizzie concluded, she "will never be wearing it again."

Other TikTokers were grateful for the honest review and advice.

"Good thing u posted this bc i was abt to buy from them," one person wrote.

"Thank u for saving me money sis," another agreed.

Some had already fallen victim to the alluring ads. "I wish i saw this before i bought from there, quality is soo bad," one person commented.

One particularly frustrating thing about this brand, others pointed out, is that the prices are supremely high — even in comparison to similarly cheap fast-fashion brands.

While affordability is often a draw for fast-fashion consumers, more shoppers are realizing that buying secondhand is even easier on the wallet. And because thrift shopping offers known high-quality brands for deep discounts, it's easy to avoid the pitfalls of cheaply made clothing.

Not only is thrift shopping a more affordable option for switching up a wardrobe, but it's also better for the planet. The fashion industry, particularly fast fashion, is notoriously harmful to the environment. Fashion production uses excessive energy and resources and contributes extreme amounts of pollution each year, the UNEP reported.

And thankfully, more consumers are catching on. According to Statista, the global market value of secondhand apparel was estimated at $197 billion in 2023, and it's expected to increase another $100 billion by 2026.

