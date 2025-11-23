Homeowner calls out the 'high-end' kitchen appliance trend that Americans are falling for: 'They are majorly missing out'

"Every day I use this, I wonder why."

Many people become comfortably stuck in cooking ruts after using the same familiar kitchen appliances for many years.

However, social media users are helping spread the word about new and improved options, such as clean-burning, energy-efficient induction stoves.

In a recent Reddit post to r/InductionCooking, one person raved about their new Miele induction cooktop after a few months of frequent use.

The homeowner bought the largest Miele cooktop they could find for their new home, a 42-inch KM 7755 FL model. They explained that it boils water incredibly fast and that the touch controls are well-designed.

"Every day I use this, I wonder why anyone still stays on gas," the original poster wrote. "I cringe seeing all the 'high end' kitchen remodels putting in the wolf/etc gas range because that's what we've associated with high end. They are majorly missing out. Induction is better in almost every single way and it's not even close."

This Miele cooktop review is helpful because it offers a firsthand, unbiased perspective on cooking with induction. The OP highlights what they love about their new cooking setup and how it's making meal preparation easier and more enjoyable.

Induction stoves have become the trendy new option and high-end upgrade that is in demand among homeowners. When you want to remodel your kitchen with a top-of-the-line stove, the verdict is in: Gas is outdated, and induction is the new luxury.

What people are realizing is that induction cooking can also be surprisingly affordable. In fact, you can buy plug-in induction burners for as little as $50. Luxury on a budget can be your reality when you make the switch from a gas to an induction stove.

Something else that homeowners are discovering is that they can save money powering their induction stoves and other electric appliances by installing solar panels.



Reddit users interested in induction cooking appreciated the OP's Miele cooktop review and shared their feedback in the comments.

"Looks awesome, enjoy it," one Reddit user wrote.

"We've got the 7999fl and I'm beyond impressed!" another Redditor commented.

"I also do not know why people still use gas," someone else agreed. "Induction is superior."

