  • Home Home

Appliance expert debunks viral maintenance 'hack' that could have serious consequences: 'This is so important'

"Boost!"

by Simon Sage
"Boost!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

Appliance repair specialist Renae (@renduh) took some time to explain why a viral "hack" is not only unnecessary but also potentially dangerous.

The scoop

"This is probably one of the most ridiculous cleaning hacks I've ever heard...mostly because it's entirely unnecessary," Renae said in the caption of her video. 

@renduh @Spencer West - This is probably one of the most ridiculous cleaning hacks I've ever heard...mostly because it's entirely unnecessary. lol #Clean #Cleaning #CleanTok #microwave #MicrowaveHack #CleaningHack #WomenInTrades #Tradeswoman #ApplianceCare #ApplianceMaintenance #ApplianceCareAndMaintenance ♬ original sound - Renae

The stitched video's aim is to debunk this idea going around that microwave owners can and should remove the front glass cover of the door to clean the inside of it. This is strange enough, since food shouldn't be getting inside the fully-sealed door anyway. 

Renae explained that the grill sandwiched in the microwave doors is designed to stop microwaves from exiting while still allowing users to look in. Improperly replacing that grill poses a danger. She said this could be a radiation risk, which is scary, but it's referring to radio frequency radiation, not the cancer-causing kind of ionizing radiation. Basically, RF radiation would just leave burns.

If you are looking to clean your microwave, you can use lemon to effectively sanitize the area. When you do use your microwave, make sure not to put plastic containers in there. They're prone to shedding microplastics and harmful BPA when heated. 

How it's helping

While repairing appliances is a noble goal in the mission to minimize electronic waste, bad practices like this just produce more of it. In some instances, it's best to just go to the experts for fixes. Hopefully, Renae's warning has stopped some enterprising microwave owners. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What everyone's saying

TikTok viewers had a few other microwave-cleaning tips to add to Renae's debunk. 

"Microwave some water to create steam, then the inside will be easier to wipe out," said one community member. 

"Yikes. I just use my Angry Mama for cleaning. Don't remove the glass, Captain Chernobyl!" said another. 

"Boost! Yes. This is so important." said another.

When you're buying a kitchen appliance, which of these factors is most important to you?

Price 💰

Safety 🦺

Effectiveness ⚡

Style and appearance 💎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x