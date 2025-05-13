Appliance expert debunks viral maintenance 'hack' that could have serious consequences: 'This is so important'

Appliance repair specialist Renae (@renduh) took some time to explain why a viral "hack" is not only unnecessary but also potentially dangerous.

The scoop

"This is probably one of the most ridiculous cleaning hacks I've ever heard...mostly because it's entirely unnecessary," Renae said in the caption of her video.

The stitched video's aim is to debunk this idea going around that microwave owners can and should remove the front glass cover of the door to clean the inside of it. This is strange enough, since food shouldn't be getting inside the fully-sealed door anyway.

Renae explained that the grill sandwiched in the microwave doors is designed to stop microwaves from exiting while still allowing users to look in. Improperly replacing that grill poses a danger. She said this could be a radiation risk, which is scary, but it's referring to radio frequency radiation, not the cancer-causing kind of ionizing radiation. Basically, RF radiation would just leave burns.

If you are looking to clean your microwave, you can use lemon to effectively sanitize the area. When you do use your microwave, make sure not to put plastic containers in there. They're prone to shedding microplastics and harmful BPA when heated.

How it's helping

While repairing appliances is a noble goal in the mission to minimize electronic waste, bad practices like this just produce more of it. In some instances, it's best to just go to the experts for fixes. Hopefully, Renae's warning has stopped some enterprising microwave owners.

What everyone's saying

TikTok viewers had a few other microwave-cleaning tips to add to Renae's debunk.

"Microwave some water to create steam, then the inside will be easier to wipe out," said one community member.

"Yikes. I just use my Angry Mama for cleaning. Don't remove the glass, Captain Chernobyl!" said another.

"Boost! Yes. This is so important." said another.

