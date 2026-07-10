Michigan rescue kitten with 28 toes ties Guinness record after finding forever home

"He loves cuddles, will purr as soon as you touch him."

Toby, a 10-month-old rescue cat in Lansing, Michigan, has gone from shelter pet to record-book standout.

Guinness World Records reports veterinarians verified that he has 28 toes, tying the record mark as the kitten also begins life in a forever home.

What happened?

As the outlet reported, they confirmed 28 digits on Toby's paws, putting the Michigan kitten into a tie for the cat toe record.

He is level with Jake the Polydactyl Cat of Canada, whose 2002 total matched the same number, per Guinness World Records. Toby also has 30 claws.

Delaney Henderson reportedly adopted Toby in 2025 as a companion for her other rescue cat, Connie, and the record recognition came after he joined her family. Even with prior experience caring for a polydactyl cat, Henderson was stunned by Toby's paws, the Guinness World Records said.

"When I first saw his toes, I really couldn't believe what I was seeing!" Henderson exclaimed to the outlet. "Having another polydactyl cat, I was expecting the extra thumbs, but nothing could've prepared me to see Toby's paws."

Why does it matter?

Even with the unusually high toe count confirmed by veterinarians, Toby has not developed health problems from the extra digits, and routine grooming is the main added care he needs to live normally, per Guinness World Records.

"He is in great health, and beyond a thorough nail trimming, he is a regular kitty with no extra concerns," Henderson relayed to the publication.

The rescue cat has also found a permanent home, where his new owner tells Guinness World Records the cat is "food-motivated," enjoys playing with older sister Connie, and likes hanging out with his new owner.

"When he isn't being a ball of energy, he is such a big baby," Henderson relayed to the outlet. "He loves cuddles, will purr as soon as you touch him, and falls asleep between my legs anytime I am on the couch."

What can I do?

For cats with extra toes, regular nail trims can be especially important because there are simply more claws to keep track of.

As Toby settles into life with his new family, Henderson hoped her two-cat household could provide inspiration for others to take in rescues from shelters and organizations, per Guinness World Records.

While you might not land on a record-setting cat, that doesn't mean you won't provide a home for a valuable new member of the household while doing a great thing for a vulnerable animal.

"Having these two kitties has truly changed my life for the better," she told Guinness World Records. "They have become the best emotional support for everyone in our household and always bring joy and love to everyone they meet."

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