A friendly cat was surviving on North Texas prison grounds until a vet tech gave him a home

"Before I knew it, all he wanted was for me to swaddle him in a blanket and snuggle with him."

A North Texas rescue story is warming hearts online after a once-struggling cat named Church got a second chance at life.

In a post on Reddit, the person behind Church's rescue — a vet tech — said the cat came to their attention through a regular client at their clinic who owns an animal rescue.

What happened?

Before being rescued, Church was staying on the property of a prison in North Texas. When he was brought into the vet for a checkup, he was in bad condition, suffering from eye issues and a deformed foot.

The original poster immediately became attached to him, and as he came in for more appointments, they decided to adopt him. It took time for him to warm up, but with many pets and treats, he adapted to his new home and began to lead a better life.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"Before I knew it, all he wanted was for me to swaddle him in a blanket and snuggle with him," the rescuer wrote.

The poster described their love for their rescue cat, even pointing out that their husband, who at first didn't like the idea of owning a feral cat, quickly warmed up to him.

Church sadly suffered from cancer, and after 10 months in his new home, he died. The poster states how tragic it felt, but they ensured that he was able to enjoy his favorite treats of Kraft Singles when he was ill and was surrounded by people who cared.

Why does it matter?

Friendly stray cats often survive in places that are neither safe nor comfortable, even when they seem to be managing. Life outdoors can expose cats to extreme heat, storms, traffic, illness, parasites, and unreliable access to food and water.

In this case, a regular client connected Church with someone who had veterinary experience.

Local networks — neighbors, animal lovers, vet clinics, and rescue groups — can play an important role in getting vulnerable pets off the street and into homes.

Stray and abandoned cats are common, and shelters and rescuers are often stretched thin.

What are people saying?

Comments expressed support for the original poster on how hard it is to lose a beloved pet.

"This had me tearing up. Bless you and your family for giving him love and comfort in the final months of his life," one user wrote.

"Thank you for offering him a chance at a good life. And for loving him," one user stated.

"Such a scrungly cutie! Thank you for giving him love and comfort. Even if only for a short while, it's always worth it," one user said.

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