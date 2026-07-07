After 155 animals were pulled from a New York home, rescuers say some cats may still be at large

"We have to continue to trap and come back until there is nothing to trap."

Patch reports that 155 animals have already been removed from a home in Glen Cove, New York, but rescuers believe the effort is not over because some cats may still be loose.

Trapping is continuing, and local employees have started fostering or adopting some of the cats.

What happened?

Officials and rescuers said 155 animals had been taken from the property by June 29, according to Patch. The update came nearly three weeks after authorities arrested a Glen Cove woman over animals allegedly kept in the house, and Patch reported, citing the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, that two of the rescued animals were dogs.

Rescuers told Patch they think some cats may still be roaming because the animals may have been able to move between the property and the outside. Patch identified the Nassau County SPCA representative as Wasserman, who said trapping efforts will continue until every animal is accounted for.

The defendant was identified as 54-year-old Glen Cove resident Alena Horbatko, who entered a not-guilty plea at a June 9 arraignment. The outlet said she faces 67 counts related to torture, injury and failing to feed an animal, along with two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and one count alleging conduct injurious to a child under 17.

When the search began, one animal was found dead inside the house, and another later died while being transported for veterinary care. According to the report, the ASPCA took 31 cats to its Adoption Center in Manhattan.

Why does it matter?

The rescue effort has also drawn help from city workers, with Patch reporting that several City of Glen Cove employees have taken cats into their homes to foster or adopt them.

The event serves as a reminder that taking local action is always important. Volunteering at county animal shelters is a great way to support local community organizations.

What are people saying?

Wasserman told Patch the trapping effort will continue: "We have to continue to trap and come back until there is nothing to trap." The representative added, "We'll get them all."

Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck thanked those involved in the rescue and care effort, saying: "From the volunteers and rescue groups to our own city employees who stepped up to adopt and donate, this has been a powerful reminder of the kindness and heart within our Glen Cove community."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.