Shoppers urged to stop using $30 fan sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra after fires

"The fan can overheat, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fire hazard."

A budget appliance sold at some of the country's biggest discount retailers is now the subject of a fire-risk recall from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Anyone who purchased the roughly $30 hot-and-cool fan at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, or Sierra is being told to unplug it and stop using it after reports that the device caught fire when connected to power, as Cox Media Group reported.

What happened?

Federal regulators say the nationwide recall covers about 18,000 Merkury Innovations Hot + Cool Heating and Cooling Fans.

To identify the recalled unit, look for model number MI-DHC02 on the white label on the bottom. The portable bladeless fan-heater was sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra from October 2024 through October 2025 for about $30, as Cox Media Group noted.

As of April 20, Merkury had received two reports of the fan igniting after being plugged in, including one incident that caused smoke damage at a property.

"The fan can overheat, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fire hazard," the CPSC warned in the recall. No injuries have been reported.

Why does it matter?

Several major national discount chains carried the product for around a year, subjecting consumers to a fire risk for a long duration.

While it was New York City-based Merkury Innovations that brought in the product, the recall revealed the product was manufactured in China.

While it's good news that there have been no injuries reported, the saga is another reminder that unsafe products can hit the shelves, whether due to supply chain breakdowns, improper vetting, or production plans that rely on speed, among other things.

And it's not just a problem for for online marketplaces. Things can go awry even for trusted, well-established companies, including at major retailers, as was the case here. In fact, 2026 saw the highest number of products recalled from store shelves since 2007.

What can I do?

If you own this fan, you should unplug it and stop using it. The recalled version has model number MI-DHC02 on the label underneath.

Merkury Innovations is offering a full refund, but customers must first complete several steps. They are told to use a permanent marker to write the date, their initials, and the word "Recalled" on the product, then unplug it and safely cut the cord.

To complete the refund registration, owners must upload a photo showing that the product has been disabled. Customers can also contact Merkury Innovations directly at 888-232-3143 for help.

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