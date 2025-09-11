Homeowner met with warnings after sharing photo of disturbing scene in yard: 'I have my regrets'

For some, artificial turf might seem like an easy, low-maintenance option, but it can easily get hot in the sun and is prone to melting, as one homeowner recently demonstrated.

Posting on the subreddit r/Wellworn, the homeowner shared an image of what had happened to their artificial lawn after sunlight had been reflected off their windows onto it, causing it to melt.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While normal sunlight wouldn't melt the turf, glass in modern windows can refract sunlight, which causes a magnifying glass effect that concentrates the heat onto the plastic grass. This results in areas of the grass melting, leaving behind a patchy lawn with barren areas.

Melting or hot grass is just one of the negative sides of installing an artificial lawn. While many people opt for artificial lawns because they believe they are low-maintenance, they are expensive to buy and install, and the grass can quickly degrade depending on how much traffic it gets and where you live. The plastic grass also needs regular maintenance to wash off any dirt or debris and maintain its look.

Plastic grass also contains harmful chemicals called PFAS, which are introduced during the manufacturing process. These chemicals can negatively impact our health and the environment by leaching into the soil and water. Artificial turf also sheds microplastics and contributes to the harmful heat island effect, while providing no benefit to wildlife.

Installing a natural lawn or a native plant garden can be an easier way to reduce maintenance costs while also creating a space that will positively impact the environment. Lawns containing clover or buffalo grass are great alternatives to traditional lawns that don't require much care. Clover doesn't require watering or fertilizer, and can be mowed less than a traditional lawn, while also providing food for pollinators and improving soil health.

"Time to lay an actual lawn - you could go low maintenance with clover, aromatic with calamine, or classic with grass, anything is better than decomposing plastic!" one person commented on the post, to which the homeowner replied, "I have my regrets."

