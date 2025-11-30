Aerial photo of construction for new home sparks outrage online: 'That's the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen'

"So much money without a lick of taste."

Have you ever driven or walked past a home that was so massive that you had to do a double-take?

If so, you are certainly not alone. Sometimes, the pure ludicrousness of a home can stop anyone in their tracks.

For one Redditor, they were so awestruck by a particularly monstrous McMansion that they couldn't help but snap a few photos of it. They then took to r/McMansionHell to gauge the community's reactions.

"The builder sign out front indicated it is a mega mansion," the original poster added. "I see four garages on the left, and I think three on the right."

While it's not clear how much the home cost to build or the type of materials used during construction, most McMansions draw the ire of observers due to the perceived wastefulness of the massive structures.

In general, McMansions often feature low-quality materials that can help keep construction costs down while allowing homes to boast jaw-dropping dimensions.

However, this surplus of materials can lead to increased waste, potentially impacting the local environment and even vulnerable ecosystems.

Another long-standing criticism of McMansions has been their extreme energy inefficiency. Due to their massive open spaces, high ceilings, and countless windows, these homes are often expensive to heat and cool, leading to higher utility bills and higher carbon pollution.

Whether you live in a McMansion or a more energy-efficient tiny home, installing solar panels can be a great way to reduce household pollution and bring electricity costs down to $0.

Down in the comments section, a number of users were not shy about sharing their feelings about the massive home.

"That's the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen," wrote one user. "And it's built right up to the road. So tacky."

"A lot of wasted space and looks more like a kids project in minecraft than a real home," quipped another commenter.

"So much money without a lick of taste," noted a third user.

