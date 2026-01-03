Homebuyers share bizarre online listing for 'medieval' mansion: 'Manmade horrors'

One Illinois mansion listed on a popular real estate site recently grabbed the attention of Reddit users in r/McMansionHell. A user shared a link with no caption, presumably because they assumed the listing would speak for itself.

The Zillow listing for a sprawling estate in Barrington, Illinois, reads like a medieval fantasy meets luxury lifestyle magazine.

Six acres, wrought-iron gates, watchtower turrets, and an indoor pool with a waterfall hot tub are some of the property's features. The description framed the home as a blend of "Medieval to modern day castle," saying it allows buyers to "let [their] imagination run wild."

For some, that imagination immediately ran into questions about excess and even the home's questionable aesthetics (according to some).

As one commenter wrote, "Ouch, Medieval Times gone wrong!!!"

The reactions leaned heavily toward humor and sarcasm (as they often do in this subreddit). The conversation over McMansion-style homes also usually touches on issues of housing inequities, waste, pollution, and consumerism. As impressive as a home like this seems, it begs the question: is it reasonable or over the top?

On the environmental front, massive square footage, soaring ceilings, indoor pools, and specialty rooms can be wasteful. Especially if only a handful of people occupy the space, these homes use lots of materials and have high energy costs.

Compared to a typical large home, properties like this usually demand more resources for heating, cooling, and upkeep. Even after consuming all that time and energy, they don't deliver much additional everyday functionality.

Commenters didn't hold back.

One wrote, "Millennial gray cardboard McCastle... sweet manmade horrors beyond my comprehension."

Another joked that it didn't seem to be holding its value: "Listed for 1.9 back in 2023 and it just keeps dropping."

A third questioned the building's quality, saying, "I'm sure that two acre flat roof will never ever leak."

