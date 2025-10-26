Residents outraged by harmful impacts of billionaires' behavior: 'This is a nationwide problem'

An influx of tourists seems like a good way to boost a town's economy, but that's not always the case, as A More Perfect Union (@moreperfectunion) explained in its YouTube video on housing inequality in Montana.

As host Brooke Shuman relayed in the video, billionaire tourists have created massive wealth and housing inequality in the area.

She explained, "What happens to local residents when government caters exclusively to those outsiders — tourists and the ultra rich? It means that some of the wealthiest people in the country are buying multimillion-dollar vacation homes, and private equity is betting on luxury resorts and high-end development."

In addition, the state of Montana has positioned itself as a tax haven for the wealthiest individuals by slashing corporate taxes and those affecting the ultra-rich. The state's tax haven status and tourism industry have resulted in entirely unaffordable housing.

The average Montanan is now paying more for a house than someone living in New York or California. Even renting has become untenable, as most apartments cost $2,500 or more.

This leaves people, even those who work full-time, unable to afford homes. As a result, more people have become unhoused or are living in RVs or other vehicles. Worst of all, the increased tourism isn't even leading to new jobs for locals; instead, a majority of the state's wealth comes from passive income created from capital gains and dividends.

A commenter on A More Perfect Union's video pointed out that this wealth and housing inequality isn't exclusive to Montana. They wrote, "This is a nationwide problem."

Additionally, as private equity firms build more and more luxury resorts and exclusive clubs that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to become a member of, Montana's ecosystems and wildlife suffer.

As more areas are cleared of trees and natural habitats to make way for golf courses and ski resorts, more wildlife will be pushed into areas populated by humans, which can lead to negative consequences for both the animals and the people.

Another YouTube user shared their frustration about the situation in the video's comments, "The main attraction of Montana being its untouched biodiversity makes it so much more depressing when you see the speed of the destruction of said biodiversity because of these uber rich playgrounds."

