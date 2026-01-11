Photos of 'dystopian' mansion for sale spark outrage: 'It looks like they forgot to finish building it'

"How would you know which one is yours?"

Redditors were irked by a post showing a big, bland mansion in a thread on r/McMansionHell.

A poster shared 20 photos of the inside and outside of the house, titling the post, "McModern Mansion in a Sea of McMansions."

The home had all-white walls, mostly white appliances, and a broadly modern look.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The subreddit they posted in is devoted to critiquing "McMansions," large, cookie-cutter homes that often exhibit obvious design flaws and, arguably, a lack of character.

Considered a "McModern Mansion," this kind of house is particularly controversial on the subreddit.

Modern McMansions are often stark white or gray, unnecessarily large, and can lack distinctive styling or charm. This house appeared to exemplify the trend, with plenty of flavorless features and ample space.

These McMansions can be a waste of materials and land, spanning far more square footage than residents actually need. They also tend to use more energy than the average home.

High ceilings and large open spaces require more resources to heat or cool, contributing to pollution and raising residents' utility bills.

Redditors had many gripes — from what some called bland design and rows of identical homes across neighborhoods to high square footage — all of which can be signs of wastefulness and a lack of interest in well-crafted, distinctive homes. They showed a "lack of architectural integrity," as the subreddit put it.

Many commenters were chagrined by the design.

"I'm so upset about the fireplace. It looks like they forgot to finish building it," said one person who specifically took issue with the living room.

Someone else joked that all the homes in the community looked identical, writing, "How would you know which one is yours? …or does it not matter?"

"OMG! Dystopian," another person declared.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



