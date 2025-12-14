House listing sparks backlash online over its unusual design: 'Yikes'

"This is one ugly house!"

While many agree that HOAs create too many rules to ensure that all houses in the neighborhood have similar curb appeal, some areas could benefit from additional restrictions to prevent McMansions from becoming a blemish on the block.

One Redditor shared photos of a McMansion they found online with an unfortunate roof design.

"That is one hippy roof!" the original poster said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached photos show a McMansion with a tiered, non-cohesive design that looks like three homes glued together. The roof is split into seven or more sections.

McMansions have a reputation for being built with cheap materials, but the properties often cost homeowners more to live in over the long run. They also have a high carbon footprint.

High ceilings may look luxurious, but that means more money spent on effective heating and cooling. Cheap insulation might be better for the wallet upfront, but it will ultimately let heat or cool air escape and provide worse sound insulation.





Meanwhile, big backyards with monoculture grass and other non-native plant yards typically require more maintenance and water.

If you do not reside with a large group or family, large homes are simply harmful to the environment. However, eco-friendly upgrades can reduce a household's polluting impact, such as installing solar panels.

Solar panels can bring a home's electricity bill down to almost $0. EnergySage is a TCD-vetted source that can help homeowners find quotes for the technology. Those who use EnergySage can save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

For those looking for an eco-friendly dwelling, tiny homes and conversion vans can also save people thousands of dollars a year. One couple created a high-tech tiny home that's only 400 square feet.

The Redditors agreed with the OP's disdain of the McMansion's roof.

"I didn't know a roof could make me so angry," one commenter shared.

"Thought it was a skate park at first glance," another joked.

"This is one ugly house!" a third said. "Yikes!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.