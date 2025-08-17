Photos of 'unfinished monstrosity' mansion spark backlash: 'What a mess'

"Did you see how far the kitchen island is from the cabinets and refrigerator?"

A 32,000 square-foot home in Pikesville, Maryland, is making a splash on the real estate market, and not in a good way.

A photo and link to the listing was posted on Reddit, and the title described it as an "unfinished monstrosity."

"What a mess," one commenter summarized.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Aside from the unnecessarily large amount of square footage, a chief complaint among commenters was that the home was incomplete and overpriced. No one was surprised that the McMansion had been on the market for a long time without any bites.

Large homes such as this are often criticized for their environmental impact. The construction process uses a lot of resources and often produces a lot of waste.

In addition, ongoing energy usage of such an enormous property would likely be excessive. In relation to the number of people living in such a large single-family home, the energy usage to keep the home lit and at a comfortable temperature would be tremendous.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The home featured in the post has high ceilings –– some over two stories –– which significantly adds to the cost to cool and heat the home.

Installing solar panels on large homes –– or homes of any size –– is a great way to offset energy costs and potential pollution that is typically produced by such large homes, lowering the cost of electricity significantly. For some homes, the tech can even bring electricity bills down to zero. EnergySage is an easy, TCD-vetted resource for comparing quotes from local installers, and its free tools can help save you up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Large homes typically have pools, fountains, and other features that use a great deal of water, which is another environmental concern.

Sprawling lawns and non-native plants are common, as seen in the post, and can guzzle additional water, further tapping into this finite resource and potentially disrupting the local ecosystem.

Redditors who commented on the photo were appalled at the size and price of the home, and many poked fun at the listing in a sarcastic way.

"They didn't just add drywall," observed one Redditor. "They added (a) lovely water fountain in the middle of the living room."

One commenter said, "that's an insane amount to ask for an unfinished, ugly property."

"Did you see how far the kitchen island is from the cabinets and refrigerator?" asked another Redditor. "Gonna log 10,000 steps to make a salad."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.