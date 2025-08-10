Photos of recently built mansion with strange design spark backlash: 'An absolute abomination'

Income inequality is a major problem in the world, and culture is a site of reactions to widening socioeconomic disparities. A popular subgenre of contemporary entertainment involves the suffering of rich people, for example, and displeasure with out-of-touch celebrities has skyrocketed.

Suffice it to say, displays of wealth and privilege are out right now.

The McMansion Hell subreddit is often a place where one can find responses to such displays. A recent poster there apparently even called out their own parents for some oversized, overdone architecture.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster shared three photos of their parents' new house, emphasizing that the couple had designed it themselves.

"My parents recently built this home," they wrote. "They refused to work with an architect or designer because those are a 'waste of money.' First picture is actually the front/facade of the home."

A number of commenters found the structure aesthetically unappealing. Considering the resource drain that McMansion-sized homes can pose — from building materials to extensive infrastructure and energy-intensive heating and cooling — some seemed surprised that looks did not seem to be a prime concern for the residents.

Now, taste can be pretty personal. But it can also be shaped by culture, and it's possible that commenters' takes on the home's curb appeal have been at least somewhat informed by knowledge in 2025 about the amount of wealth and resources that huge houses can represent.

To address the environmental impacts of large developments, residents can take on the challenge of researching and championing local policies that encourage or enforce sustainability best practices for new construction. And ordinary people can make their own lifestyle changes to offset the damage.

Environmentally-conscious "tiny home" communities have sprouted up, some in direct response to a distaste for overconsumption and the degradation of nature. For many people, there's also the option of installing solar panels to generate cleaner, more affordable energy — no matter the size of their home.

Installing solar panels can reduce reliance on the grid and lower energy bills to nearly zero. To weigh their options, prospective consumers can use free tools from EnergySage to compare quotes from vetted installers, with the potential for property owners to save up to $10,000 on an installation — cutting burdens on the wallet and the planet at the same time.

Commenters were rather perplexed by the blandness of the OP's parents' house, with several comparing it to the nondescript look of a store or airport.

"So, it's basically a gigantic barn with solid walls and sides?" one wondered.

Another Redditor even mocked up a better version of the home's facade, writing, "I know this is not perfect, but what I drew here is doable and would make a huge difference in the curb appeal and value."

"I see a lot of comments defending the house because of pic #2," read another comment. "That view shines in spite of the house. The house is an absolute abomination."

