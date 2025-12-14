Driver shares honest thoughts on new Mazda hybrid model: 'The quirkiness...'

Making the switch from a gas-powered car to an electric vehicle can cause anxiety.

Making the switch from a gas-powered car to an electric vehicle can cause anxiety for some, which is where hybrid vehicles come in. Though they don't reduce pollution as much as fully electric vehicles, switching to a hybrid is still beneficial and can help cool our planet.

One Redditor took to the r/Mazda subreddit to show off their new hybrid Mazda that came with some interesting features.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted photos of their new EV and wrote: "I picked up my new MX-30 R-EV which is also my first Rotary."

With a smaller lithium-ion battery pack (17.8 kilowatt-hours compared to the fully electric's 32.0 kWh) and the addition of a small rotary engine, the MX-30 R-EV offers drivers 53 miles of fully electric driving and another 350 miles using the gas-powered rotary engine. Additionally, the rotary engine acts as a generator for the battery pack while on the go, making this car unique.

As the original poster shared, "my daily work commute of 108km is mostly in EV mode I only gone through a full €50 tank just over every two weeks, as long as I charge it each evening."

While the car isn't fully electric, one reviewer on T3 noted that it sounds like an EV most of the time. Since reduced noise and tailpipe pollution are among the most significant benefits of driving an EV, it seems that drivers can still enjoy reduced noise pollution with this vehicle.

Drivers of the MX-30 R-EV can also enjoy saving time and money on routine maintenance and gas purchases, as these are few and far between. One commenter said that they had yet to change their oil, even after driving 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles).

Car owners can save even more with at-home solar panels, as these would reduce charging costs. Those interested in saving more on their switch to an EV with solar panels can utilize TCD's Solar Explorer, a free tool that helps homeowners explore the best solar options for them with concierge-level service. It can save them up to $10,000 on installation and even offer $0-down subscription options for those working within a budget.

As for the MX-30 R-EV, other Redditors were impressed.

"The quirkiness is definitely its charm," one person commented.

Another Redditor gushed: "I love how it looks."

