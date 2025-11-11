EV driver shares candid review after using $0 charging service: 'I figured mine would be a custom install'

An electric vehicle driver was so thrilled with their home charger installation that they took to Reddit to detail the experience.

The scoop

They used a popular electric technology service to plan the project, deciding between a pair of quotes from local electricians and paying nothing to the intermediary.

"The local electrical company contracted by Qmerit was fantastic. Very polite and friendly," the Chevrolet Bolt owner wrote two years ago. "They explained everything they were doing and mounted and connected the Emporia smart charging station I'd ordered and even waited for me to get it set up on my WiFi network and tested."

The contractor had to make room on the electrical panel for a 50-amp circuit and run over 50 feet of cable from the user's breaker box to the garage.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"I figured mine would be a custom install based on other posts and the experience of another member of our local EV association," the poster said, "but mine was covered as a Level 5 Standard Install."

EV owners can save a bundle by charging their vehicles at home instead of at public chargers. If you're interested in installing a Level 2 charger, Qmerit can get you started with a free estimate. All you have to do is provide some information about your electrical panel and where you want the charger.

A solar system can further enhance savings by reducing charging costs. EnergySage is a TCD-vetted source for solar quotes, saving you up to $10,000 on the cost of installing panels and ensuring you can reap the benefits of free, clean energy.

How it's helping

This can significantly lower what you pay for electricity, driving your bills to or near $0, especially if you use other efficient appliances such as a heat pump or heat pump water heater.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Such upgrades also reduce the production of heat-trapping gases, which are warming the planet and driving an increasing need for air conditioning and other things that mitigate the effects of rising temperatures.

The changing climate is making extreme weather — including heavy rain, floods, heat waves, droughts, and wildfires — more frequent and severe, too. Pairing a battery backup with your solar system can ensure you aren't without power when the grid goes down, which is another consequence of pollution from the use of dirty energy sources.

What everyone's saying

Commenters shared their experiences with Qmerit.

"My Qmerit install was simple, fast, and $0 as well," one said.

Another wrote: "I have gotten a quote from my Qmerit contractor for $5,100 after the $1,000 install credit and $250 credit for permitting. I actually think this is probably reasonable since it includes upgrading the main panel to 200 amps, running the 240 volt line from there up the house wall to the second story, through the attic down the opposite wall, across the garage ceiling and down to the charger location."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.