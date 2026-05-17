Gardener reveals the wasted space under trees that can become a tiny food forest

"Everything just works better and is less work."

The space beneath a tree can easily become one of the most overlooked areas in a yard. Instead of leaving that ground bare, filling it with grass, or letting weeds take over, one gardener showed how it can be turned into a compact, productive planting zone that functions almost like a tiny food forest.

The scoop

In an Instagram reel, gardener Huw Richards (@huwsgarden) demonstrated how to create what is often called a fruit tree guild — a planting mix under and around a tree meant to help the tree while also giving the gardener useful harvests.

As the creator explained, it's "a fun way to maximize the yield of your garden by growing directly under your trees, be it fruit or ornamental trees." In the video, the setup features an apple tree surrounded by mountain sorrel, chives, lemon balm, strawberries, and comfrey.

The concept is straightforward. As demonstrated in the video, the shaded area under a tree can be filled with plants suited to those conditions that serve several purposes at once. Some herbs and greens provide food, strawberries form a low cover, and comfrey can be cut back and left on the ground to feed the soil near the tree.

Richards also showed an edging ring to keep grass from spreading in, which helps keep the space thickly planted and easier to maintain.

How it's helping

The approach solves several problems at once: It helps gardeners get more food from the same amount of space, creates a living ground cover around the base of a tree, and can reduce maintenance by crowding out unwanted growth.

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For anyone with limited yard space, turning the area beneath a tree into a small growing bed can mean extra herbs, berries, and salad ingredients from a spot that might otherwise go unused.

That can lead to meaningful savings at the grocery store, especially for ingredients such as herbs and berries, which are often expensive when bought fresh. Homegrown produce also tends to taste better because it can be picked at peak ripeness instead of being shipped and stored.

Beyond the harvest itself, gardening is associated with mental and physical health benefits, encouraging movement, time outdoors, and stress relief.

A planting guild can also support healthier soil, reduce the need for chemical weed control, and make better use of available space. And when more food comes from home gardens, it can help reduce pollution from transporting store-bought produce over long distances.

What everyone's saying

The idea fits neatly into a trend that many gardeners already embrace: making every corner of a yard more useful, attractive, and edible. Commenters loved the tip and had plenty to say.

"Thank you for the tip," one said. "I'm always looking for another opportunity to make more beds!"

"Can you do that with new fruit trees?" another asked. "Just planted a variety and just mulched around but would prefer to plant it out if I can."

"Fruit tree guilds and food forests are an absolute game changer," one more said. "Everything just works better and is less work."

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