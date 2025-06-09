Woman shares game-changing hack using old food jars: 'Yes to this'

If you've ever stored salad dressing or homemade juice in a Mason jar, you've probably experienced the dreaded dribble — liquid running down the sides of the jar and creating a sticky mess. But one TikToker has found a game-changing way to fix that, using nothing more than an old milk carton and a pair of scissors.

In a video, creator MeganNoel (@sun_twist_acres) shared a clever trick that turns the plastic spout from a used milk or juice carton into a custom lid for Mason jars.

And the best part? It takes less than five minutes to make and gives a second life to a piece of plastic that typically ends up in the trash.

The scoop

To recreate the hack, start by cutting the top section off a milk carton — specifically the part with the twist cap. Then, place a standard Mason jar lid over the flat portion and trace a circle around it with a marker. Cut along the line to create a custom-fit insert that sits inside the jar's screw band.

"I thought it wasn't going to fit, but it fit just fine," the creator says. She tests the finished product with grape juice and adds that "usually that would have poured down the side of the jar. … It doesn't."

MeganNoel plans to use the upcycled lid for storing and pouring salad dressings and other liquids. "Reuse is a big part of the 3 R's," the caption reads.

How it's helping

This easy DIY fix can help you avoid buying specialty pouring lids or dispensers, which can cost a surprising amount. Instead of spending money on accessories you don't really need, this hack shows you how to make do with what you already have. That's a big win for your wallet — and the planet.

These caps are usually made from mixed plastics that many curbside recycling programs don't accept. By turning them into functional lids, you're able to keep them out of landfills for longer, giving them a second life and an extended purpose. That means less plastic pollution in our oceans and waterways as well as fewer trips to the store to buy new storage solutions.

Even better, it encourages a zero-waste mindset in the kitchen, where everything from bottles to packaging can be reconsidered as a useful tool.

Looking for more ways to cut down on waste and get rewarded for doing it? Programs like ThredUp, Trashie, and GotSneakers make it easy to recycle your old stuff and even earn store credit or cash.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved the hack for its simplicity and practicality. "Yes to this!!!" a commenter wrote.

Another chimed in with a suggestion to take the hack to the next level and said: "For better wear and tear I got my husband to use his punch tool on a metal lid. That way I don't have to worry about the cardboard disintegrating."

So next time you finish a carton of milk or juice, don't toss the lid — turn it into a kitchen upgrade instead.

