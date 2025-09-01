Mom shares brilliant hack using old Parmesan cheese shaker: 'This is genius'

If you like a good game of Tetris, you are certainly going to love this hack.

The scoop

It can be easy to lose the screw threaded lid of our precious Mason jars that fill our kitchen cupboards and ornament our shelves. Luckily for us, TikToker homeisallwright (@homeisallwright) has a solution: rather than throwing away your cheese shaker once empty, try slotting its plastic lid together with the glass jar.

"It worked!" the creator exclaims in a video, as they continue to drink their coffee out of a straw that fits perfectly into one of the holes on the new shaker lid. Simple, right?

How it's helping

Beyond the financial win, repurposing the containers and packaging that you were about to retire is the best way to reduce waste — particularly plastic waste, which, per data from the United Nations, fills the equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks that are dumped into the world's oceans, rivers, and lakes every day.

The environmental and health risks of such dumping are well known: not only do plastics contain thousands of chemicals that have been found throughout the human body and linked to the development of several life-threatening illnesses, but they can also break down into increasingly pervasive microplastics.

In the same vein as repurposing plastic, you now have plenty of options to recycle your old clothes and broken electronics in efforts to curtail overall waste and, as a bonus, make money out of it.

Many companies have understood the necessity of preventing global landfills from being crowded, and are now striving to turn plastic into something else: Circular11, for instance, used to build bricks from low-grade plastic that were stronger than concrete; CG Roxane, which distributes Crystal Geyser Natural Alpine Spring Water, last year unveiled a tethered cap of low-density polyethylene to make it easier to recycle; meanwhile, Kuza Freezer collects and recycle plastic that washes up on a Mombasa beach into cold storage units.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers are more than happy to discover the hack.

"Whattt?! Now I know! Thanks for sharing with us," one of them said.

"This is genius," another commented.

"Peanut butter lids work as well," a third online user wrote.

