Mom shares brilliant hack using old food jars: 'Loved these'

by Sara Traynor
"Then you can just reuse the jars later!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

Plastic baby bottles are ubiquitous, but that doesn't mean there aren't good alternatives. TikToker Megan Alexis (@meganalexis_xo) shared what she uses instead. Chances are, you've already got it in your pantry.

@meganalexis_xo Everything linked onstorefront in bio. Easiest & most affordable non toxic baby bottle! #nontoxic #nontoxicliving #baby #babyregistry #babyregistrymusthaves #zerowaste #lowtoxbaby ♬ Roxanne - Instrumental - Califa Azul

The scoop

Alexis fashions baby bottles out of reused mason jars, replacing the lid with a silicone nipple. Since they're made of glass, she says, "No plastic is going to be leaching into the milk." Plus, the ounces on the side make it easy to measure milk and formula.

The best part? Their longevity. Your kids will never outgrow them. "You can use them for snacks as they get older," Alexis suggests.

This idea may not work for kids who throw bottles, but it's still a creative way to put mason jars to good use. If your child has this problem, it's worth mentioning that Mason Bottle sells silicone sleeves that protect the glass.

How it's helping

Sure, you can buy a glass baby bottle. But if you already have a mason jar, why spend the money? A set of glass baby bottles can cost up to $35. Using jars you already have, on the other hand, is completely free. 

While you'll need to replace the lids if they start to rust, they cost a fraction of what a baby bottle does. 

Repurposing containers is also a great way to keep perfectly useful items out of landfills — and reduce plastic waste.

Plastic has harmful effects on both the environment and human health. A 2020 study published in Nature found that baby bottles release microplastics into formula when heated. While the effects of microplastics require further research, they have been linked to liver fibrosis and lipid accumulation

As far as the environment is concerned, plastic often ends up in the ocean, where it damages ecosystems and disrupts the regular behavior of marine animals. Any steps you can take to reduce plastic usage can only benefit you (and the planet) in the long run.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thankful for the tip.

"My baby loved the mason bottle!" one commenter exclaimed

"Loved these when my kids were that age," another shared. "Then you can just reuse the jars later! Perfect!"

