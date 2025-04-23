Scientists issue warning after studying concerning fish behavior: 'Our results provide new evidence'

The researchers' study contributes to a growing body of knowledge about the risks.

A new study revealed disturbing connections between micro- and nanoplastics and changes in behavioral health and vision.

Scientists studied the effects of tiny plastic particles on zebrafish, raising concerns about similar potential effects on other animals and humans.

What's happening?

A group of researchers affiliated with the Scientific Research Center of Wenzhou Medical University studied the impact of polystyrene nanoplastics on zebrafish's vision and behavior. Their findings were published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.

They discovered chronic exposure to tiny plastic particles caused "hyperactivity, enhanced aggression, compacted shoaling, and less sociability" in zebrafish. The greater the exposure, the more significant the behavioral changes.

They also found that exposure to micro- and nanoplastics led to "significant structural damage to the retina's pigment epithelium, photoreceptor cells, and crystalline lens." The researchers attributed eye dysfunction to exposure to polystyrene nanoplastics, with the highest exposure levels linked to the most detrimental effects.

"Collectively, our results provide new evidence revealing the molecular mechanisms of PS-induced visual toxicity and neurobehavioral changes, highlighting that MNPs may pose a risk to vision health," they wrote.

Why is plastic's impact on zebrafish important?

The researchers' study contributes to a growing body of knowledge about the risks of nanoplastics and microplastics in today's world.

Although they only studied zebrafish, their findings have broader implications about how plastics may impact other species as well.

Microplastics are so prevalent in our environment, existing everywhere from the atmosphere to deep in the ocean and inside our bodies. Fortunately, scientists worldwide are studying how microplastics affect our health and the natural world, educating the public about their risks and identifying opportunities for developing safer plastic alternatives.

Other scientists have investigated how probiotics may help offset the impact of microplastics on our gastrointestinal systems. Yet experts warn that we need to move away from plastics now, even before all the risks are understood, to protect human health.

How can I reduce my risk of microplastic exposure?

You can protect yourself daily by using less plastic across the board.

For example, you can limit your exposure to plastic by eliminating single-use coffee products, ditching disposable health and beauty products, and making your own natural cleaning products.

Another way to reduce reliance on plastic is to educate people you know and care about on the risks. Citing scientific studies like this about zebrafish and their vision and behavioral changes helps justify why plastics are so dangerous and should be avoided.

