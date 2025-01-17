New report reveals homeowners in this area can slash their energy bills by up to $1,670 with one simple upgrade — find out how much you can save

"The implementation of new policies will generate up to $1.2 billion in public health benefits."

In June, Gov. Wes Moore announced how Maryland will reach its climate action goals, including by transitioning to clean heat as part of a move to 100% clean energy by 2035.

The Old Line State hopes to cut its pollution from 2006 levels by 60% by 2031, and it's banking on heat pumps to help do that as well as boost household savings and create jobs, RMI reported.

Maryland buildings account for 16% of the state's planet-warming pollution via the burning of dirty fuels such as coal and natural gas, according to RMI. This also contributes over three times as much nitrogen oxides to the atmosphere as power plants in the state.



How it's working

RMI reported that all-electric new construction is cheaper than dirty fuel heating-based construction, and it examined the affordability of retrofits for single-family homes and low-income households, which bear the brunt of high energy costs and pollution.

Heat pumps, which also provide cooling power, are far more efficient than traditional heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units, reducing electricity usage by as much as 50%. They're capable of surpassing 400% efficiency, according to the MIT Technology Review, meaning they produce four times as much heat as they use electricity.

In Maryland, residents can save up to $1,670 on energy bills per year — $705 on average — by upgrading to a heat pump for heating and cooling, per RMI.

Heat pump water heaters offer significant savings as well, with RMI reporting $350 in energy bill savings per year on average, ranging from $150 per year for current gas customers to $510 for electric resistance users.

And according to Energy.gov, Maryland recently applied for both programs created under the Inflation Reduction Act, meaning that soon any resident will be eligible for 30% back on any installation as a tax credit, and low-income residents may be eligible for up to a separate $8,000 federal rebate for installation costs.

What people are saying

By Nov. 1, every state agency in Maryland was to submit a climate implementation plan to the governor.

"The implementation of new policies will generate up to $1.2 billion in public health benefits, a $2.5 billion increase of personal income, and a net gain of 27,400 jobs between now and 2031," the governor's office stated.

