Gardener explains simple method to keep pests off your plants: 'Beneficial'

When it comes to gardening hacks, some tips sound too good to be true. But one expert gardener is setting the record straight against the claim that marigolds and tomatoes shouldn't be planted together.

The scoop

In a video, Joey (@joeyplantstrees) explains that far from being harmful, as another TikToker suggested, this plant pairing is one of the most reliable ways to boost your garden's productivity.

"They are trying to help you grow more tomatoes," he said of people who recommend this delightful duo. "Every study we have on the subject shows that it is beneficial to grow marigolds with tomatoes."

Marigolds deter pests such as root nematodes and tomato hornworms, attract pollinators, and bring in beneficial insects, including ladybugs that feast on aphids. They can even act as a "trap crop" — drawing pests toward themselves instead of your tomatoes. On top of that, marigolds are edible, adding a peppery flavor to salads and spice mixes.

Best of all, marigolds aren't invasive and can self-seed, making them a low-maintenance companion for future seasons.

Companion planting not only improves soil quality and helps produce better crop yields but also makes the most of limited garden space.

How it's helping

For gardeners, this trick means healthier plants and bigger harvests with less effort and less money spent fighting pests or buying store produce.

Growing your own fruits and vegetables often results in better-tasting food and supports mental and physical health, whether you're tending a backyard plot or a small raised bed.

Environmentally, gardening has a big impact too. Every tomato or zucchini you grow at home reduces demand for mass-produced produce that's shipped globally, lowering your food's carbon footprint.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners in the comments backed up Joey's advice, sharing their own successes with marigold-tomato combos:

"I usually suggest marigolds around the perimeter. I use them as trap plants," one user said.

"Right now my tomatoes and zucchini are doing well together," another chimed in.

It's no wonder companion planting has become a go-to hack for gardeners everywhere — proving that sometimes, old advice really is the best.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




