Garden expert shares simple hack to keep pests off your plants: 'Great tip'

TikToker HighlandOrchardsFarm (@highlandorchardsfarm) shared a video discussing the advantages of companion planting.

"Great tip!" one commenter said.

The scoop

Companion planting involves planting two different species of plants together because they benefit each other.

More specifically, the Delaware gardener used the opportunity to highlight the benefits of nasturtiums — leafy plants with orange flowers — as a companion to vegetable plants such as broccoli, cabbage, kale, cauliflower, Brussels, and tomatoes.

How it's helping

Nasturtiums attract beneficial insects such as ladybugs and lacewings. These insects eat aphids and other bugs that damage the leaves of vegetable plants. They also act as a deterrent to bugs that destroy the vegetable plants. This allows the vegetable plants to be healthier without the use of chemical pest control.

There are many combinations of plants that are mutually beneficial.

Companion planting can also increase the diversity of your garden, creating a more balanced and resilient ecosystem. This can help plants thrive and support local pollinators.

Gardening, in general, offers a host of benefits that companion planting can enhance.

A University of Colorado study showed that gardening has both physical and mental health benefits. People who garden tend to eat more fiber and, by companion planting, can grow more and healthier food. Gardeners also tend to be more physically active since gardening requires a substantial amount of mobility.

The study also revealed that new gardeners exhibited a decrease in anxiety. Gardening has been shown to help people slow down and become more mindful.

Growing your own food can also save you money. The cost of seeds is far less than purchasing produce from the grocery store.

This video also contains another fun tidbit of information: The flowers and leaves of nasturtiums are edible and delicious, but a bit on the peppery side. The TikToker compared them to the flavor of arugula.

"Pretty. Beneficial. Edible. A win-win," they said.

What everyone's saying

Viewers of the video had a lot of positive responses.

Regarding nasturtiums, one TikToker shared that it is "the best trap crop my mom and I have ever grown. Plus I love making my friends try it."

"Can we do that with the world please[?]" one commenter asked.

Another enthusiastic gardener simply exclaimed, "Love it!"

