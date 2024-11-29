Disheartening before-and-after photos showcase 'adorable' home's shocking transformation: 'That should be a felony'

"Why, why, why would someone do that?"

A Redditor has been left stunned after a house-building project in their community replaced a charming home with a monstrous mansion.

Before-and-after pictures were submitted to the r/McMansion forum, which showcases "large, cheaply built, suburban homes with design flaws and a lack of architectural integrity."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster had shared the image on the forum previously without the "before" picture, and they noted that the "after" construction "looks like a bank."

Indeed, the "before" house had tons of charm — a classic American suburban house surrounded by bushes, shrubs, and trees. The replacement looks soulless, more like an office block than a place to live. Not only that, but all that lush greenery was removed to make space for the excessive new floor plan.

The new building is an affront for a number of reasons. First, those plants would have helped improve the air quality of the local area by absorbing harmful pollutants, and they also would have kept local temperatures down by trapping heat — which concrete, brick, and stone don't do.

Those shrubs would have also encouraged the presence of beneficial insects, small mammals, and pollinators, which are all vital for healthy biodiversity.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

What's more, the previous house didn't have anything obviously wrong with it. Leveling it for a huge new property is a massive waste of resources, and the construction process would have burned plenty of dirty fuels. It's also impossible to imagine anyone needing quite as much living space as the new house offers.

In fact, "tiny house" living is becoming increasingly desirable, with folks looking to reduce their consumption of wasteful products and keep only what they need — which living in a small space encourages.

Redditors were equally appalled by the new construction.

🗣️ Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"That should be a felony," one user said.

"Why, why, why would someone do that?!" another added. "That house was adorable."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.