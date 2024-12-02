Couple issues PSA after completing impressive shipping-container home: 'Don't give up'

"Five months in and I must say it's a blessing."

It's amazing what you can achieve with a little bit of persistence and the help of a good book.

One person went to Reddit to show off their tiny house setup built from a shipping container.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm just so happy and proud of ourselves to think that me and my husband actually took the time to learn and understand how to make our own container home," they said in the picture's caption, alongside the message, "Don't give up."

They noted that the build took five months, and Adam Ketcher's book — presumably Shipping Container Home Made Easy — acted as their bible during the process.

The container is set within a clutch of trees, and from the picture, it's clear it has decking areas both outside the front door and on the roof. It is illuminated from the inside, suggesting it is either connected to the grid or to a renewable electricity system. It just goes to show that you can have the everyday comforts of a conventional home even when living in an unconventional one.

"Five months in and I must say it's a blessing," they concluded.

The benefits of tiny-house living are multiple. For example, while reducing your living space might not sound ideal on the surface, decluttering your life can lead to improved mental health and less need to clean. Buying only the things you really need also steers you away from a consumer lifestyle, which can be a waste of resources and eventually contribute to overfilling landfill sites.

What's more, with less space to illuminate and heat, you can significantly reduce energy bills — if you have energy bills at all. Of course, you can make the most of renewable energy, such as that produced by solar panels, to power your mini-dwelling. Aside from the initial purchase price and future upkeep costs, the technology will provide free electricity for their lifespan — which can last for around 30 years.

An additional benefit of generating your power using the sun's energy is no reliance on the polluting energy grid, which is still heavily dependent on planet-warming dirty fuels.

Regardless of how the tiny home is powered, it looks idyllic, leading to some jealousy from one Redditor.

"Cool setup, looks great congrats," they commented.

