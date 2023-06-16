TikToker shares ingenious trick for using up those leftover soap nubs: ‘Stop buying expensive scrubs’

“Put them in a soap bag and use it to exfoliate your skin in your shower.”

A TikTok user has shared a genius hack for reusing those leftover nubs from bars of soap.

The scoop

In a recent video, TikTok user Eff (@tryzerowaste) explains a quick, easy tip for putting your leftover nubs of soap bars to great use.

“Lazy zero-waste tip to save money: Don’t throw away those soap leftovers,” Coral writes in the video. “Put them in a soap bag and use it to exfoliate your skin in your shower.” She demonstrates the simple process, taking depleted soap bars and placing them in a water-friendly soap bag, then showing how easy it is to use the bag to clean your skin.

“Stop buying expensive scrubs made with plastic and follow this zero-waste tip! [So easy] and so effective 🙌,” Coral wrote in the caption of the post.

How it’s helping

Coral’s simple hack allows you to use every last bit of soap that you purchase, which means you can save money on soaps and exfoliants by maximizing the lifespan of products that you already have.

By using as much of every product as you can, you reduce your monthly spending and also reduce your environmental impact. When you buy fewer products, you consume less plastic packaging that ends up in landfills, polluting our environment and contributing to the dangerous overheating of the planet.

Soap waste is a major issue worldwide. Reduce Plastic Waste estimates that 1.4 billion plastic bottles of body wash are used every year, which undoubtedly contributes to the 10 million tons of plastic waste that ends up in the Earth’s oceans each year.

The very act of using bar soap, as opposed to liquid soaps that come in single-use plastic bottles, is helping reduce the amount of waste you produce over your lifetime.

According to the Independent, Coral owns a zero-waste business and is attempting to live with as little waste as possible.

“I remember looking at all the plastic bottles in my shower one day and just thinking it was awful … Now I’m conscious to try and have a zero-waste lifestyle. I buy all secondhand for my daughter, which is also so much cheaper,” Coral told the Independent.

