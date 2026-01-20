Cookbook author showcases her 'new toy' appliance that is gaining popularity in US kitchens: 'Going to make [cooking] so much better'

"You can even set intensity so it doesn't get too hot too quickly."

Because of their rapid heating and precise temperature control, many people prefer to cook steak, eggs, and stir-fry on induction cooktops.

However, one TikToker recently showed the world how she makes cheese with the power of induction.

Chelsea Cole (@chel.seacole) posted a video demonstrating how she makes ricotta using the Breville Control Freak induction cooking system.

"I'm back at it with the cheesemaking and totally reenergized because I have an amazing new toy that I think is going to make this process so much better," Cole said.

She started her cheesemaking process by sanitizing all her equipment. Then she prepared a citric acid solution in her induction-safe pan before proceeding to the next steps. Her induction cooktop automatically adjusts the heat based on the probe temperature reading.

"It's amazing, it's so precise, and you can even set intensity so it doesn't get too hot too quickly," Cole shared.

Watching Cole's ricotta-making process is inspiring because it shows the impressive potential of induction cooking.

Induction stoves are an easy, affordable cooking solution that help you avoid the risks of gas stoves. When you replace a gas cooktop with induction, you create safer, more breathable air in your home and contribute to a cleaner planet with less pollution.

Through their social media videos, professional and home chefs are busting myths about induction cooking and demonstrating how fast, efficient, and cost-effective these cooktops really are.

Better yet, you don't have to splurge on a complete kitchen renovation to embrace the induction trend. Many modern plug-in induction burners start as low as $50.

When you use electric, energy-efficient appliances like induction cooktops at home, you can also start saving money on monthly utility bills. Many homeowners pair induction stoves and heat pump HVAC systems with solar panels to reduce energy costs, lower household pollution, and boost their home's resilience when extreme weather strikes.

It's also fun to experiment with a new cooking toy like Cole did in this TikTok video to explore your creative side and make amazing new dishes to savor and share.

"I LOVE cooking on induction," one TikTok user commented on her video. "I don't understand why people install gas stoves these days. To me, it just seems less precise, not to mention riskier."

"This is so cool!" another TikToker wrote.

