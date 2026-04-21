Lululemon workout gear is under attack for dangerous chemicals — here's what you need to know

The public's reaction has been a mix of overzealous wardrobe purging and frustration.

News of Texas attorney general probing Lululemon over potential "forever chemicals" in its activewear is circulating online, causing a major debate over what we should and shouldn't be wearing.

Last week, Ken Paxton took to X to launch the investigation into Lululemon over concerns about whether its athletic apparel contains perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. These are known as "forever chemicals" because they are resistant to degradation, causing them to leach toxins into the air, soil, and water over extended periods.

The attorney general's office cited emerging research over the potential presence of certain synthetic materials and chemical compounds in Lululemon's clothing, as well as consumer concerns from Lululemon's health-conscious shoppers.

"Americans should not have to worry if they are being deceived when trying to make healthy choices for themselves and their families," said Attorney General Paxton in the press release for this probe. "I will not allow any corporation to sell harmful, toxic materials to consumers at a premium price under the guise of wellness and sustainability. If Lululemon has violated Texas law, it will be held accountable."

In a statement emailed to the Associated Press, Lululemon said it phased out PFAS in 2024.

"The health and safety of our guests is paramount, and our products meet or exceed global regulatory, safety, and quality standards," the company said. "We require all our vendors to regularly conduct testing for restricted substances, including PFAS, by credible third-party agencies to confirm ongoing compliance."

The public's reaction has been a mix of overzealous wardrobe purging and frustration with the current lack of more natural alternatives in athletic wear.

One woman responding to a post decrying polyester questioned, "Am I supposed to work out in a linen sports bra and wool leggings? Like how's that going to work?" Another individual pointed to semi-synthetic alternatives like bamboo rayon, modal, and viscose.

Research shows the prevalence of PFAS in our everyday lives, from the non-stick coating on cookware to water-resistant fabrics, but scientists are still assessing the health impacts of this exposure. Early studies have linked these "forever chemicals" to serious health concerns, such as infertility and cancer.

At this time, experts agree there is no urgent health need to purge all workout clothing from your closet. You can make smarter choices about the clothes you wear, such as opting for loose-fitting, natural-fiber garments or choosing to buy apparel with third-party certifications such as Oeko-Tex Standard 100.

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