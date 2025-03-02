Commenters shocked by photos of 'ludicrous' $22.5 million home: 'Looks cheap in a way'

Some homes really put the "extra" in extravagance.

A Redditor highlighted one such example, starting a discussion in the r/zillowgonewild community over a property in Bradbury, California, that last sold for $22.5 million.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I think this has to be the most [ludicrous]-looking house I have ever seen," they wrote in the caption of their post.

The 47,000-square-foot home took real estate tycoon Don Abbey over eight years to complete, and in 2012, Forbes reported that he listed the residence for $78.8 million.

However, its worth fluctuated wildly over the past decade, as pointed out by the OP. Estimates from Zillow show that its value oscillated between $7.9 million and $42 million before stabilizing in the $20 million range over the past four years.

Some of the amenities of the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom main house include two master bedrooms, a 10-car garage, a wine cellar that can hold 2,000 bottles, a walk-in butler's pantry, a 3D movie theater, and a two-story library.

The rest of the estate features a subterranean shooting range, a detached guesthouse, an infinity-edge pool shaped like a cross, a 15-person spa, and a temperature-controlled trout pond.

This house and other similar properties have drawn criticism for epitomizing wastefulness, as the resources required to construct and maintain these buildings come at a significant environmental cost.

For example, they need more concrete — which produces an exorbitant amount of carbon pollution during manufacturing — to create the foundation, and more power to heat and cool that large of a space. The energy footprint compared to an average-sized house would be much larger.

They also stand in stark contrast to the eco-friendly options of the world, like passive homes or tiny homes, that seek to minimize their contributions to the planet's overheating.

Several commenters felt that the grandeur of the Bradbury estate paired with the cross-shaped pool elicited a Righteous Gemstones vibe, referencing the television series about a family of televangelists and megachurch pastors.

Others found that its aesthetics did not match the tens of millions of dollars it took to construct it.

"Looks cheap in a way. Sort of like a movie set," one person wrote.

"Imagine building such a ludicrous home for such a stupid amount of money and somehow making it so ugly and completely void of any landscaping anywhere at all," another person complained.

