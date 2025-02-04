Homeowner shares simple way to keep electricity bill to $75 a month: 'It is amazing the difference'

If you think you know where all the sources of energy are in your electric bill, you might want to check again. A homeowner who took to TikTok broke down the ways she found some surprisingly simple savings to lower her family's average electric bill to an incredible $75 a month.

The scoop

TikToker Pennies_To_Dollars (@pennies_to_dollars) shared a video explaining how she carefully went through a few processes to save money on her household's bills.

First, she did a "full house assessment of every single outlet and saw what was plugged in." She found herself unplugging lamps in guest rooms that sat empty for most of the year, space heaters, window AC units not in use, unused video game adapters, and other electronics sucking up electricity but going unused.

Then, she set up a profile on her electric company's website to track how her energy is being used. She can track trends in usage to see where adjustments can be made and compare categories like the "always on" items versus lighting, heating, cooling, entertainment, and other uses.

How it's working

Unplugging unused electronics can save you from what's commonly referred to as "vampire power," also known as standby power, which is the power going into an item that is plugged in and drawing power but not being used. That includes things like computers, TVs, and other examples provided by the TikToker.

According to the Department of Energy, standby power accounts for 5% to 10% of residential energy use, and unplugging those devices can save households as much as $100 on their bills annually. Cutting down on your electricity usage also cuts down on pollution from nonrenewable sources.

If you want to assess your energy usage, you can reach out to your electric company like in the video example. You can also research upgrades with places like Wattbuy and Arcadia, which help you find energy-efficient upgrades.

What people are saying

People in the comments praised Pennies_To_Dollars' suggestions, with one person writing: "So helpful! Thank you!"

"I have done the same & it is amazing the difference. I also unplug the washer & dryer. I turn the coffee pot off after my last cup, I don't wait for the two hour shut off," another person wrote.

One person mentioned they'd made the switch to solar and saved even more, writing: "I'm so glad I'm on solar. I haven't had to pay a power bill since 2016 the system paid for itself."

