This gardener's patio turned into a lotus-filled swamp, and everyone wants to know how

"It's truly a rewarding experience growing these ancient majestic plants!"

One gardener's "lotus addiction" is giving the internet serious patio envy after a Reddit post showcased a lush container water garden that transformed an ordinary outdoor space into a backyard oasis.

What's happening?

In a post shared on r/gardening, a Reddit user showed off a patio packed with blooming lotus plants growing in large, water-filled containers.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The user captioned the post, "Current state of my lotus addiction. My patio slowly became a swamp lol. AMA." It prompted a wave of practical questions.

Commenters asked for details on everything from fertilizer and container size to mosquito prevention and where to buy quality tubers. In response, the original poster offered detailed advice for anyone interested in trying lotus gardening at home.

They recommended tubers rather than seeds, clay-heavy soil, roughly monthly feeding, and yearly repotting for smaller containers, since the plants' roots expand quickly.

The gardener also shared an important sizing tip: "With lotus, ideally you want a shallow wide tub. A depth of 12 inches is sufficient but the wider the better."

Their own containers were about 30 gallons each.

Why does the lotus garden matter?

The patio showed how even a small space can support a thriving garden.

Even when the plants are not edible, gardening can support mental and physical health by encouraging people to spend time outside, stay active, and settle into a calming routine.

For many households, ornamental gardening can also become a gateway to growing herbs, fruits, and vegetables. That can help families save money on produce while enjoying fresher food at home.

The Reddit thread also addressed a common concern about standing water: mosquitoes.

Rather than relying on harsher treatments, the gardeners in the discussion focused on lower-impact solutions that can work in a home setup, such as adding plants that deter mosquitoes and curb the number of larvae.

What are people saying?

"That is amazing, I had never even conceived of growing lotus flowers as a garden plant," said one user. "They're gorgeous, and this is crazy. Bravo."

Another commented, "These look lovely. Hard work paying off."

"It's truly a rewarding experience growing these ancient majestic plants!" the original poster wrote. They added that once everything is established, "there's not much maintenance required other than monthly fertilising and topping off the water as required."

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