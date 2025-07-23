Gardener shares little-known method for growing vegetable plants in small spaces: 'What a fantastic idea'

Cucumbers are one of the favorite options for home gardeners, but they come with a huge issue: They take up a lot of space.

If you're working with a small garden, or just a few containers on a patio, a new tip going viral on TikTok might be the solution you've been looking for.

The scoop

In a recent TikTok video, Sharkey's Greenhouses (@sharkeysgreenhouses) shares a quick cucumber-growing tip for people working with limited garden space.

The video shows someone placing a young cucumber plant into the center of a large wire basket, giving it space to grow vertically instead of spreading out across the ground. The only extra advice? Make sure the basket is big enough.

How it's helping

This approach is a smart way to grow food in small spaces, whether that's a small backyard or a balcony garden. It helps keep things tidy and gives your plant a better chance to grow, without taking over your entire garden. It can also make it easier to manage your plant and spot cucumbers when they're ready to harvest.

But why even grow food in the first place? Growing your own food can help you save money, reduce trips to the grocery store, and get fresher, better-tasting food. It's also great for your mental and physical health.

But that's not all. By growing your own food, you're cutting down on food packaging and transportation, so that small gardening project is good for the planet as well.

What everyone's saying

The smart gardening tip got a lot of love in the comments.

One user wrote, "What a fantastic idea."

Another chimed in with, "ohhh i like this."

With simple ideas like this, more people might feel encouraged to start growing their own food, even if they don't have much space to work with.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.