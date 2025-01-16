Woman shares 'brilliant' hack to get more use out of empty lotion bottles: 'That's a steal instead of throwing it out'

"The longer you let it sit, the more fragrant it becomes."

If you use lotions, you may find yourself banging or bending the bottle to get that last bit out. Thankfully, TikToker Chloe Marie (@chronically_chlo) shared a video with a simple solution geared mainly toward scented moisturizers. By adding some water and giving it a little shake, you can quickly extend the life of that last bit and smell better for it.

The scoop

The hack is simple. Once the bottle is empty or too low for the product to come out easily, fill it with water, shake it, and let it sit for a second. As Chloe states, "The longer you let it sit, the more fragrant it becomes."

If you want something light to douse on the body after bathing, this liquid solution may do the trick. "Put this on right before you get out of the shower; it's really liquidy, so it will go everywhere if you don't," Chloe advises. "What this does is create … another layer of smell and the slightest bit of moisturization. … That's a steal instead of throwing it out."

How it's helping

Body products can be expensive, but you can save money by extending their use as long as possible. Plus, this method is a good way to clean out the inside of the bottle while still using the scented water.

Many of these products come in plastic bottles that'll eventually sit in landfills unless you recycle them. Cleaning a bottle before placing it in a recycling bin, like this hack unintentionally does, can reduce contamination.

Once the lotion is finally gone, you can also upcycle the bottle for continued use for other purposes instead, giving it no chance of ending up in the environment.

Depending on the lotion bottle size and type, you can refill it again with other liquids (like those poured from a cost-saving bulk container) or other homemade solutions. If it has a pump, you have a ready-made liquid soap dispenser. After cutting off the top, you can use it as a small pot for plants or even a craft supply container.

There are so many ways to practice smarter recycling options, from turning old clothing into quilts to sending items to organizations like Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers for a rebate. Plus, prepping items by cleaning them first can ensure they won't contaminate a recycling bin.

What everyone's saying

Overall, the comments are in awe of the hack and its creator.

"Brilliant!" said one.

"This is so cute I had no idea!!!" added another.

One even added to the hack by saying, "My mom always taught me to fill it with baby oil!"

