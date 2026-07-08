After July 4th, 127 lost pets arrive at San Diego shelters — and reclaim fees are waived

In a matter of seconds, a frightened pet can slip through a gate.

Animal shelters often experience one of their busiest stretches in the days following the Fourth of July, and San Diego is following that pattern again.

Since the holiday, San Diego Humane Society has taken in more than 100 lost pets and is trying to get them back to their families quickly, as Patch reported.

What happened?

As of the morning of July 6, shelters operated by the San Diego Humane Society had received 127 lost pets tied to Independence Day festivities, and only 22 had been reunited with their owners, according to the outlet.

The organization temporarily waived reclaim fees through July at its El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside, and San Diego shelters. For families trying to recover a dog or cat that ran off during fireworks or other holiday activity, that could mean bringing the pet home without extra costs.

Owners are being directed to the shelter's lost-and-found page at sdhumane.org/lost, and the nonprofit is also telling people to text "LOST" to 858-SAN-LOST for step-by-step help with the recovery process.

During the same July 4-7 stretch last year, Patch said the organization took in 253 stray pets at its shelters, and 84 of those animals were reclaimed by their owners.

Why does it matter?

Fireworks can be deeply frightening for pets, and even animals that are usually calm at home may panic once the loud blasts begin.

In a matter of seconds, a frightened pet can slip through a gate, clear a fence, or bolt through an open front door, turning a holiday celebration into a stressful search.

The sooner owners begin checking shelter listings, the better their chances of finding a missing pet before it becomes harder to track where the animal was picked up or whether it was transferred.

When shelters take in a large number of lost animals over a short period, staff and resources can quickly become strained. Fee waivers can remove one obstacle for families while also freeing up shelter space and staff time for the animals still coming in.

What can I do?

If your pet is missing, start immediately with San Diego Humane Society's lost-and-found page and use the recovery directions available by texting "LOST" to 858-SAN-LOST. Because reclaim fees are waived only for a short time, moving fast could save both time and money.

Search listings for each of the four shelter locations in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside, and San Diego. The Humane Society offers resources to get a microchip to track your pet for a $30 fee.

Keeping microchip information up to date, securing doors and yards, and bringing anxious pets indoors before fireworks begin can help lower the risk of a frightening escape.

Sharing shelter resources with neighbors through a quick text, repost, or conversation may help a family learn where to look before a missing pet spends days in the system.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.