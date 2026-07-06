Volunteer films trembling shelter dog in her kennel, and viewers rally to save her

"It almost felt like she knows she might be next."

A shelter volunteer's video received an emotional reaction after viewers saw Meg, a dog resting in her kennel, trembling with fear.

The clip, now gaining traction on Instagram, shows users confronting a difficult part of shelter life: animals whose distress can be easy to miss.

What happened?

Meg, a 2-year-old tan-and-white pit bull/terrier, appeared in kennel footage posted June 30 by the Instagram account iloverescue (@iloverescue).

In the clip, Meg sits motionless on her bed and watches the person filming with anxious, wide eyes before slowly lifting her face to acknowledge the visitor.

The post's caption warned: "Meg scheduled for euthanasia."

"I don't want that to happen to Meg," the caption continued. "When I saw her, she was just in her kennel on her bed, shaking. Not pacing, not barking, not doing anything "urgent" in the way people think of it. Just trembling in a corner like she was trying to disappear into herself and get through another moment. It almost felt like she knows she might be next."

Why does it matter?

Videos like this can give overlooked shelter animals a chance to be seen as individuals, rather than just another intake number.

Dogs that are frightened or shut down may not attract attention the way more energetic animals do, even though they are often among those most in need of patience, safety, and a calm home.

Even a few moments of attention from a volunteer can sometimes connect a vulnerable animal with adopters, fosters, or rescue groups who otherwise may never have known that the dog existed.

"Please don't let her become another name we say after the fact," the post continued.

What are people saying?

Luckily, it looks like the posts may have worked.

"I called the Devore Animal Shelter and a woman who was talking to me on a recorded line said she was adopted a little over an hour ago. … Hope I was told the truth," a commenter wrote.

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