Individual shares simple trick to remove annoying logos from everyday item: 'Looks good as new, too!'

It's hard not to feel like a walking advertisement anymore with logos everywhere. From shoes and shirts, to bags and tumblers, brands have found a way to insert themselves everywhere. If you're not interested in being a walking billboard, this hack is for you.

A post on r/Anticonsumption boasted how the poster removed a logo from their reusable tumbler.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Was gifted this cup, but I'm not walking around with an advertisement," the OP wrote in the caption, and then later added, "Personally I hate how every single thing is turned into an advertisement nowadays. You can't go five minutes without coming across an ad and it's exhausting to me. Like this is a cup. Why is it trying to sell me something? I just need it to hold water."

All it took was acetone handled safely and correctly, and the logo vanished. Easy enough fix, right?

Of course, it always saves money and waste when you can turn something you already have into something you'll love and actually use. A little bit of elbow grease goes a long way. It saved a cup from ending up in a landfill, where toxic planet-warming gases are released, harming our air and oceans.

We are bombarded with advertisements every day, all day. Global spending is expected to reach $1,088 billion this year, with the United States leading the pack at $425.9 billion, according to Statista. It's truly hard to find a moment when you aren't being sold something.

Avoiding consumption of products entirely is impossible, but there are many ways to reduce the problem. For example, if you find yourself cleaning out your closet or looking to get rid of things you don't want, consider donating or reselling online to give them a second chance at life. You can mend old clothes and make sure you're recycling properly to promote a circular economy.

Organizations such as GotSneakers will send you a bag and ship it for free to upcycle your shoes and keep them out of landfills. If they're in good condition, they'll even send you a check. Similarly, you can purchase Trashie's Take Back Bag, fill it up with unwanted textiles to recycle, and return for rewards of your choice.

The tumbler logo hack attracted all kinds of opinions and frustrations with advertising.

"Looks good as new, too!" a Redditor exclaimed.

"It's as good as new, and the top coating is not damaged at all," added another.

"Well done. DO NOT do corporations' advertising for free," applauded a third.

