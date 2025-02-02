  • Home Home

Homeowner shares rare glimpse inside their mind-blowing 500-square-foot cabin: 'It's perfect'

by Lettecha Johnson
Photo Credit: Reddit

Being able to go to a cabin by the lake is the perfect weekend or week-long off-the-grid getaway for many. However, for some people, like in this Reddit post, life in a cabin by the lake is their daily existence. 

The photo displays a 500-square-foot cabin housing an entire family by Georgian Bay, Lake Huron.

As you can see from the photo, the Redditor manages to fit many items into the 500-square-foot cabin. From the wood-paneled walls that hold a full kitchen, dining area, living room, a flat-screen TV, and natural light, the OP has made the most of such a small space. There even appears to be a fireplace.

The size is slightly above the criteria of a tiny house, which often goes up to 400 square feet. A studio or small one-bedroom apartment may be this size.

As some Americans have expressed frustration with the appearance, pricing, and construction of McMansions, tiny homes have gained popularity over the years. Living in a smaller home requires fewer materials to transport and build, which helps the homeowner save money and leave a smaller footprint on the environment. Even with an AC, a smaller space makes it cheaper to control the temperature. That means less carbon pollution going into the environment.

However, with a small cabin, tiny home, RV, etc., it makes it easier for one to live off the grid. Sure, homeowners may have more of a challenge when heating or cooling an off-grid space, but they can utilize clean energy efficiently and creatively. Another tiny house owner has solved this problem by covering part of their home's exterior with a greenhouse

Many viewers are impressed with the setup. One commenter wrote: "It's perfect." Another added: "Looks cozy!" 

The OP also noted in the comments that "it looks crowded and busy bc it is. 2 bedrooms, bathroom with a small shower. Fits husband, wife, 2 kids, one golden retriever."

