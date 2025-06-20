Woman shares simple method to make use of item that would usually get thrown away: 'This is so smart'

When lip gloss tubes are almost empty, it can be a struggle to use up what's left. This leads to beauty lovers often having a few lip products and other beauty supplies in their collection with a tiny amount remaining but not yet ready to be tossed.

One way to get full use out of these beauty products, and not dispose of them prematurely, is to make an entirely new product from their remnants to give them new life. TikToker Kimberly Cherrell (@kimberlycherrell) shared a video where she does just that, demonstrating how to make your own lip gloss from leftovers.

"I saw someone making their own lip gloss so I decided to partake," says Cherrell. "I have a bunch of [almost empty] tubes. I'll just scrape it out. It [can be] very tedious but … look at that pretty color, y'all!"

Cherrell combines four different glosses to make a formula with vitamin E, lip-plumping technology, moisturizing ingredients, and shimmer. She repurposes multiple products that she was no longer using and transforms them into an original color.

Beauty waste might seem insignificant compared to sectors like furniture and transportation, but the beauty industry produces 120 billion units of packaging annually, per Zero Waste Week. Because of overconsumption, sampling stations, and returns, up to 40% of all products go into landfills, per Vogue Business.

By curating our beauty collection to only the items we need and use, and extending the life of every plastic item that enters our homes, we can reduce the impact on landfills and the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Currently, the Patch weighs 100,000 tons and consists of 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic, per The Ocean Cleanup.

Repurposing old products also results in savings down the line, delaying your next beauty expense and allowing you to get the most out of your current purchases. Once you are done repurposing and decluttering, you can recycle products properly with programs like TerraCycle.

The responses from the creator's community were overwhelmingly positive, showing gratitude for her recommendation.

"This is so smart," one user commented.

"Definitely trying this," another shared.

"I did this as well [and] it came out great!" a third responded.

