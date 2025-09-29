City relaunches incredibly popular $3,800 incentive program for homeowners who upgrade their HVACs: 'A simple way for residents to save energy, reduce costs...'

What if one home upgrade could cut energy bills, reduce harmful carbon pollution, and keep you comfortable all year? Lincoln, Nebraska, is making that choice easier for its residents with the relaunch of its heat pump incentive program.

Homeowners in Lincoln can receive up to $3,800 in incentives for new heat pump installations, KOLN reported. That includes $500 for replacing a heat pump at least five years old, $1,500 for replacing an air conditioner, and up to $3,000 for low-to-moderate-income households — all of which can be combined with an $800 Lincoln Electric System rebate.



"This initiative is not only a critical part of our sustainability efforts, but also a simple way for residents to save energy, reduce costs, and keep their homes more comfortable year-round," said Kim Morrow, the city of Lincoln's chief sustainability officer.

Heat pumps provide both heating and cooling by transferring heat instead of generating it, which makes them far more energy-efficient than traditional electric resistance heating or standard air conditioners. While the upfront cost can be higher, these systems often deliver significant long-term savings.

"The total cost difference over the lifespan of the equipment is influenced by your usage patterns, current heating fuel, and energy rates," an LES spokesperson told KOLN. "The greatest bill savings occur when a home with electric resistance heat upgrades to a heat pump, replacing an air conditioner."

Federal tax credits also can cover up to 30% of the cost of a new heat pump until they expire at the end of 2025, and they can be combined with city and LES incentives. EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace makes it easy to compare systems and local contractors.



For those looking to further cut energy costs, EnergySage also offers a free solar quotes comparison tool. On average, homeowners can secure nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar panel installations, making this another way to save on energy bills while supporting cleaner energy adoption.

