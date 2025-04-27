Gardener issues urgent warning about 'deceptively dainty' flower quietly invading yards nationwide: 'I have been fighting a few battles'

"It takes many attempts and a variety of strategies to get the job done right."

One gardener is sharing how to take on a deceptively dainty backyard invader that can wreak havoc on a native garden.

In an Instagram Reel, Grant Minkhorst (@thegardeninggrant) takes on lily of the valley, a fragrant and once-beloved landscaping plant now considered invasive in many parts of the U.S. and Canada.

While it may look harmless, this quick-spreading shade plant crowds out native plants and is toxic to pets and people.

"Removing invasive plants is not a one day job," Minkhorst wrote. "It takes many attempts and a variety of strategies to get the job done right."

To tackle this plant, he first cuts the plants down to the ground and tosses the cuttings. Then, he places untreated cardboard over the affected patch and covers it with an inch of mulch. He makes sure to avoid cedar mulch, which he says is "a little bit of a deterrent for beneficial insects."

He advises leaving the covered area alone for the entire growing season. By the following spring, the shady patch should be ready for replanting with several other native, shade-loving alternatives, such as foamflower, trillium, black cohosh, and Virginia bluebells.

Invasive plants like lily of the valley may look charming, but they pose a serious ecological threat.

These non-native species often spread aggressively, outcompeting local plants that pollinators depend on for survival. For homeowners, they can also be a nightmare to remove, growing back year after year despite cutting, pulling, or spraying.

Landscaping with native plants not only helps restore local ecosystems, but it can also save money and time.

Native plants typically need less watering, fertilizing, and maintenance because they're adapted to the local climate. That translates to lower water bills and fewer hours spent fighting back invaders. And perhaps most crucially, supporting pollinators like bees and butterflies by planting native flowers helps protect our food supply.

As more homeowners seek out better landscaping solutions, this simple video serves as both inspiration and instruction.

"Great info!!! I have been fighting a few battles in my garden and did just that," said a commenter.

"Just like the day lilly. Scourge of my garden cannot dig it out enough," another added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.