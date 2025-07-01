Expert issues warning over seemingly innocuous plant hiding major issue: 'It basically dominates and destroys'

Lesser celandine, a wild groundcover native to Europe, is invading the Eastern United States, parts of the Midwest, and some Western states, including Texas, Washington, and Oregon, near rivers.

TikTok user Birdsong Landscapes (@birdsonglandscapes) issued a warning about this invasive species via social media.

Invasive plants compete with native wildflowers for resources and space, and the lesser celandine is no different. This yellow, flowering plant occupies ample space along the floodplains and, according to the TikTok video, outcompetes native trilliums, bluebells, rue anemone, and spring beauties.

"It basically dominates and destroys the ecosystem for a few months," the TikToker explains.

The plant, according to Brandywine Conservancy, quickly occupies space. While they have a short lifespan, from February to June, lesser celandines can ruin a spring ecosystem before other wildflowers even begin to blossom.

Early intervention for removal is crucial, but Birdsong Landscapes notes that picking the plant can only do so much. Since the tubers the plant grows still remain even after picking the flower, the species can reinvade a space.

A run-in with lesser celandine patches on a personal lawn rather than in nature is preferable, as the plant can be more easily removed by homeowners with diligent care. In the place of the invasive species, buffalo grass or clover could be planted, as well as other native groundcovers.

These low-maintenance natural grasses can beautify a natural lawn while also attracting pollinators and saving water, which ultimately can save consumers money.

Lesser celandine, on the other hand, is a nuisance to American floodplains and yards.

One commenter noticed patches of the invasive plant while on a walk.

"I just looked this plant up, I saw it on my walk," they wrote. "It was everywhere!"

Another summed up lesser celandine in a few short words.

"It's truly awful," they said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.