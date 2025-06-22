Shopper stunned after discovering coveted item with incredible price tag at secondhand store: 'Dreams really do come true'

A lucky shopper found a popular spice set while at a secondhand store and paid a fraction of the original price for it.

They posted an image on Reddit, writing, "Went in looking for Fiestaware and walked out with the complete Lenox Spice Village for $20."

The photo showed a clear bag stuffed with charming ceramic houses with different spice names on them.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"No chips and the paint is all good," added the OP, who scored a pristine set of this coveted spice jar collection.

The 1989 collection has become a beloved collector's set. On sites such as eBay and Etsy, these sets are sold for anywhere between $100 and $2,000. Some individual spice houses sell for over $100.

Lenox's current set is frequently sold out, and people have to join a waiting list to get it. The retail price is $285. Getting every piece for a mere $20 is an incredible feat.

Jaw-dropping deals like this one are more common at thrift stores than you might think. People are constantly happening upon designer handbags, antique furniture, luxury decor, and one-of-a-kind items. Even the OP mentioned they were hunting for Fiestaware, a beloved line of ceramic restaurant dinnerware folks often find at thrift stores.

You can buy high-end items at floor-level prices at such shops. Whether you're hunting for rare goods or just purchasing necessities, thrift stores save you money.

They also help the environment by reducing landfill pollution. Instead of sending items to a landfill, where they will contribute to the production of planet-warming gases, they get second lives. In this case, they'll be part of the OP's kitchen setup.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. landfills emit over 119.8 million metric tons of harmful gases. These heat Earth and accelerate the warming of the planet. But donating goods and shopping secondhand can help create a cleaner, cooler future for everyone.

Commenters were excited, jealous, and impressed by the OP's haul.

"I'm envious," one person wrote.

Another pointed out: "This is crazy. I usually only see the full set priced at over $100!!"

"Dreams really do come true!" someone else said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.