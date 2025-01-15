Homeowner shares photo after receiving 'unannounced audit' from unexpected visitor: 'They will be recommending my garden to their coworker'

"Had an unannounced audit of the garden today."

After putting time and effort into your garden, it's always rewarding to see the positive impact it has on the local environment.

A homeowner was excited to share two birds enjoying the vibrant blooms of their native-plant garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Had an unannounced audit of the garden today," joked the original poster. "Optimistic they will be recommending my garden to their coworkers."

The image shows a pair of birds, which fellow gardeners and bird enthusiasts identified as goldfinches.

Redditors in the r/NativePlantGardening forum were impressed with the results of the OP's garden.

"What a joyous sight!" commented one user.

"Nice! You're so lucky to get planning permission from such adorable inspectors," wrote another Redditor.

Adding native plants to your yard offers more than just colorful flowers to your property. When you grow native plants, you support the entire local ecosystem. Plants native to your area attract key pollinators, such as butterflies and bees, while creating foraging and habitat sites for local birds.

As a result, you can promote biodiversity in your region.

The best part, though? Native plants aren't just good for the environment. They're also good for your wallet.

Switching to a native-plant lawn can save you $225 on water and $100 on fertilizer and pesticides each year. This is because native plants have adapted to their environment, and thus conserve water.

You'll also save time and effort on lawn maintenance. Ditch the gas-powered mower, and instead let your native plants bloom. What's more, with less mowing, you'll reduce the amount of pollution your household generates, helping keep the planet cool.

Redditors continued to discuss the happy wildlife visitors in the OP's garden.

"I'm sure they will be back for a feast when the seeds are ripe," wrote one user.

"It's gonna get wild," responded the OP.

