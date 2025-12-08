Energy expert breaks down solar subscriptions for homeowners who want to avoid upfront costs: 'Not exactly like leasing a car, but it's similar'

"It's a cleaner and better way to do it."

When it comes to solar energy, the options may seem overwhelming. But one expert broke down an option gaining in popularity and showed how simple it can be to get cleaner energy with no money down.

The scoop

Solar panel leasing offers an accessible option for people who want to get the technology without the upfront cost.

YouTuber and solar expert Brad Stoler (@brad_VidMe_Podcast) explained, "Leasing solar is not exactly like leasing a car, but it's similar."

As Stoler explained, when you lease solar panels, a company installs panels on your roof at no cost to you. You then purchase your electricity from those panels, instead of a utility, usually at a locked-in rate that's lower than what you had previously paid for electricity.





The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can answer your solar questions and help you save money through our trusted partners.

If you're interested in leasing, for example, Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program offers unparalleled options and services.

If buying solar panels seems more your speed, EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from local installers, potentially saving you thousands of dollars.

How it's helping

Installing solar panels is one of the best moves you can make to lower your monthly energy costs and help protect the environment.

Instead of relying on the grid for your electricity, which still heavily depends on dirty fuel sources, you can generate cleaner, sustainable energy.

When paired with battery storage, solar can offer a more consistent, stable energy source and provide energy independence.

Solar energy also protects you against the seemingly constant increases in energy prices. As an example, Stoler suggested a solar leasing company could turn a customer's $250-per-month energy bill into a $189-per-month energy bill thanks to locked-in solar rates.

TCD's Solar Explorer partners will offer options to suit your exact situation and can help you to save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

The portal can also find the perfect leasing program for you with little to no upfront costs, all while lowering your utility rate by up to 20% and taking advantage of specially earmarked federal tax incentives.

Meanwhile, the free Palmetto Home app can help you find an extra $5,000 in savings by taking a few simple actions in your day-to-day life.

Solar panels are great on their own, but they are even better when paired with other electric appliances.

Using solar electricity to power a heat pump, for example, could bring your utility costs down even more and make your home's heating and cooling more efficient.

TCD's HVAC Explorer is the perfect place to start your search for a new heat pump and to find a system that's a good fit for your home and budget.

What everyone's saying

Solar-leasing programs, such as LightReach, have another added benefit, as the leasing company handles any necessary repairs.

Stoler noted that a leasing company can "guarantee the power production" while providing essential service and maintenance over the long term.

"It's a cleaner and better way to do it," he said.

