Cautious shopper seeks financial advice after considering solar panel investments: 'None of it makes any sense to me'

As a renewable energy source that can help slash your bills, solar power can make an excellent investment for anyone looking to upgrade their home. However, for many homeowners, the upfront costs of solar panel installation can be a tough pill to swallow.

One Redditor viewed leasing solar panels as the perfect solution, but they were just a little unsure about the entire process. They took to r/solar in search of advice on what their best option was.

"I'd like to lease solar if I can actually save money. The problem is none of it makes any sense to me," the original poster wrote. "The first place I talked to had a 3.5% 'escalation clause.' Over the 20 year lease that's a 70% increase. These things seem like scams. Is there a good company someone can recommend that's not a scam or loaded with hidden fees?"

Solar panels can be one of the best ways to make your home more energy efficient while also helping bring your energy bill down to near $0. You can check out TCD's Solar Explorer to connect with vetted installers and save up to $10,000 by curating competitive bids.





The Solar Explorer has $0-down subscription options that can reduce your utility rates by up to 20%. This includes Palmetto's LightReach program, which lets users lock in low energy rates and enjoy the benefits of solar power.

As seen in the original post, some homeowners may be wary of any hidden costs that may come along with leasing deals. But commenters noted that you can find an installer that works for you, not against you.

"The escalation clause is negotiable ... but you will pay a higher monthly fee in return for a lower escalation," explained one commenter.

"Just put a down payment to not have an escalator. It's an option," suggested another user.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

If you'd rather purchase solar panels instead, another Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, provides a wide selection of tools that can help you make the most of available incentives, find competitive bids, and even connect with local installers.

Upgrading your HVAC system can form the perfect partnership with your home's solar power, potentially cutting your heating and cooling costs in half. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find an affordable system that is the perfect fit for you and your budget. You can even score some $0-down subscription options as well.

By downloading the free Palmetto Home app, you can also unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by completing easy energy-saving challenges. The app can also help you track and manage your home's energy usage, which can go a long way in increasing your energy efficiency.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.